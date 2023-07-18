LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield show quality in depth in friendly win at Alfreton Town

The comfortable 4-0 victory at National League North Alfreton Town will matter little in the grand scheme of things.

But having a squad of depth and quality will.

It was only that incredible run of injuries last season that left the squad threadbare and proved so costly as they missed out on promotion by a single goal scored.

Mansfield Town midfielder Jakub Kruszynski during the pre-season match Alfreton Town FC v Mansfield Town FC : Impact Arena : 15 July 2022 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

This time around Mansfield look so much more powerful.

Clough started with many of what fans would feel would be first choice players, playing a back four with a midfield diamond.

And they went in ahead thanks to Will Swan’s early burst through and finish.

But only David Keillor-Dunn re-appeared after the break – and only for 15 minutes more – as Clough sent out a new-look XI which impressed just as much and added three more goals.

Another boost was to see U19 Jakub Kruszynski come on and net a goal and come close to another in a busy, confident performance, not afraid to take people on.

Yes, Alfreton were playing a side containing trialists and did not force a single save until stoppage time at the end. But you can only beat what you have in front of you and both Mansfield XIs played the ball around confidently and took their chances well.

On the back of the 8-0 win at NCEL side Retford United in midweek that is 12 goals scored and none conceded.

But Stags will be forced to concentrate more on their defensive side this week after returning from the pre-season training camp in Scotland.

Championship neighbours Rotherham United visit on Saturday for the first home friendly followed by Barnsley on Tuesday, who lost the League One play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday.

It will also be a first chance to see new signing, defender George Williams who, at 30 and with two promotions behind him, looks a high quality addition to a squad brimming with promise.