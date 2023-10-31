LOMAS ON STAGS: Lucas Akins loss once again underlined his importance to Mansfield Town

Once again on Saturday Mansfield Town found a way to win a game they would probably have lost in seasons gone by.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It continued the progress of the early season Mansfield juggernaut and equalled a club record of 20 games unbeaten when added to the final game of last season – an absolutely magnificent achievement.

This column is written before tonight’s big Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Port Vale, but whatever happens in that, Stags have huge momentum in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two 4-1 away wins they took an early lead against Walsall on Saturday and many supporters were probably hoping for another comfortable scoreline.

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint finds the net again in Saturday's win over Walsall. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

But the huge importance of Lucas Akins was again underlined when the big striker went off after a bang to the head.

He gets through so much unselfish work, making life uncomfortable for defenders and holding up the ball to get Stags up the pitch.

So I still find it hard to believe a section of fans still criticise and do not believe he should be in the side. Without him, the ball was coming back more often and Walsall levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed the script would be written for Dany Johnson to come back and get one over on his old club after his bitter exit. Instead it was another ex-Stag Ryan Stirk who levelled for the Saddlers.

But Jordan Bowery somehow won it when he guided a cross goalwards off his wrong foot and the world stood still as it crept in off the far post.

He also won man of t he match for another ‘Beckenbowery’ display in defence, gleefully taking the ball off the toe of Johnson at one stage as he shaped to shoot for his ‘revenge goal’ against his former employers.

Saturday’s win was the first of four successive home games in four different competitions inside 11 days – has that happened before? Wrexham will provide more tough opposition in Saturday night’s televised FA Cup first round tie before Everton’s U21s visit on Tuesday in the ‘Pizza Cup’ when Stags expect to welcome injured pair Stephen McLaughlin and Rhys Oates back to action for 45-60 minutes.