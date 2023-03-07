LOMAS ON STAGS: Is it time for Danny Johnson to star for the Stags at last?

Out in the cold and on loan at Walsall for the first half of the season he proved without doubt he knows where the net is at this level – even in an average Saddlers side.

On Saturday, as a second half sub, he netted his first goal back for his parent club in a crucial and hard-earned 3-1 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the fates are suddenly conspiring to make his first start look ever closer.

A comedy goal celebration by Danny Johnson at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Both right wing backs Callum Johnson and Elliott Hewitt are on the treatment table and chances are centre forward Lucas Akins will have to fill in there on Saturday if neither recover in time.

The club also revealed this week that promising young Forest loanee strker Will Swan looks unlikely to play again this season due to his ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to that the injured Rhys Oates still being short on fitness to start a game then it all points to Danny Johnson getting a rare start.

His scriptwriters also have the opposition to be his former club Orient, where he was top scorer a couple of seasons back, heading to the One Call Stadium as runaway leaders.

It couldn’t be more perfectly poised for him to make the headlines.

His goal at Wimbledon wasn’t the greatest, his scuffed finish taking ages to cross the line, but it was crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans then enjoyed his comedic celebration as, criticised for tying his boot laces the other week instead of celebrating a goal, he showed his sense of humour as he got down to mock tying them once again in front of almost 1,000 celebrating away fans.

With 10 players sidelined, the win at Wimbledon was huge.

Stags had settled into the game after a poor start and the Dons’ opener was against the run of play.

But Stags hit back with three goals while some fantastic blocks by Alfie Kilgour, James Perch and Riley Harbottle denied the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad