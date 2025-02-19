Mansfield Town face a gruelling few weeks as they try to keep themselves clear of the relegation battle below them.

And manager, players and supporters now need to stay together more than ever to achieve that Holy Grail.

Tuesday's night's home defeat by Lincoln City was a real kick to the teeth after the promise shown in the six-goal thriller at Blackpool on Saturday.

In truth it wasn't a 3-0 game last night, the two late goals putting gloss on the scoreline for Lincoln, but the Imps did deserve to win it due to some dreadful home defending and Stags' inability to test the keeper all night at the other end, despite some bright approach play.

Ex-Stag Sam Clucas celebrating his fluke, killer goal near the end in front of his former fans, who had been booing his introduction as a sub, poured salt into the wounds on a freezing night to forget.

It was a tough watch for home fans and made worse by the loss of four or five more Mansfield players to injury.

Baily Cargill did not make the start, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Elliott Hewitt and Lucas Akins limped off and Aden Flint played on in pain.

While the Birmingham and Wrexhams of this league are spending millions at the top, the reality for Stags at this level is that they know they can at least compete when they have a full squad - but once that squad is decimated like this it becomes that much harder.

The transfer window is closed and squad named for the rest of the campaign and those left able to play must step up to the mark to the best of their abilities and try to keep Mansfield in this division.

It was a sobering statement after the game by boss Nigel Clough to point out the club are - and have always been - in a relegation battle at this level, as they historically have when they have got this far.

A fabulous start to the season, buoyed by the momentum of promotion and a full squad, has hit the buffers in the bleakness of winter and the reality of League One football has become much more apparent.

Those points already earned in the bank are absolutely precious and Clough said so at the time.

When some giddy fans were dreaming of the play-offs he quickly stressed that points won so far would be crucial later on and has maintained that stance ever since.

This season was always going to be about consolidation and finding feet as well an enjoying taking a few scalps.

And Stags have always looked like they had enough to do just that on their day.

But, for the first time this season, in recent games they have not looked as convincing and worries are bound to creep in.

Confidence is part of it – that is bound to get knocked when you play well and don't pick up what you probably deserved and go on an awfu losing streak.

But a huge part of it is also personnel.

Stags have not had the best of luck with injuries in recent seasons and had seemed to be largely faring pretty well this time around.

But recent repeated knocks have been like a sledgehammer to the side and Clough has been left with a stretched squad.

The goals threat of Rhys Oates and Lee Gregory are now gone for the rest of the season, loanee striker Jordan Rhodes will take time to regain match sharpness and fitness and top scorer Will Evans is in desperate need of some back-up with maybe Lucas Akins the answer for Sunday if Clough wants to play two up front – if he is fit enough. If not maybe Rhodes will have to start.

Key defender Deji Oshilaja is a massive miss, but they can't afford to bring him back before he is ready.

And everyone's dream central defensive partnership of Alfie Kilgour and Flint from last summer has gone out the window with injuries and loss of form.

Whether the towering Flint should have started last night against a side renowned for their set plays and aerial threat is a good point for debate. But we never know what is going on behind the scenes before a team is picked and things are not always as they seem to be with form and fitness.

In this current situation, perhaps the last thing Stags need is a visit from multi-million spenders Wrexham on Sunday.

It's highly likely Stags will have to field a patched-up and maybe not fully fit side against the Hollywood-backed visitors, and with confidence rock bottom, it will be down to the home fans to lift their team for the gruelling 90 minutes ahead.

With the past rivalry between the clubs as well as the England v Wales angle, this fixture has traditionally produced a great atmosphere.

Those on social media now calling for Clough's head or berating the shellshocked players still left standing need to stay at home for this one while those at the ground need to produce a cauldron of noise for 90 minutes to try to intimidate the visitors.

The reaction of home fans at the final whistle last night was commendable – no booing, just understanding.

The longer Mansfield can stay in the game on Sunday, the more the fans will stay behind them.

But, whatever the result, it will not define the season's outcome.

There are another 15 games to go and, however badly Stags do in those, there are another nine clubs below them with less points who have had a worse season.

Four go down and so it would take six of those nine clubs to suddenly start picking up points and tearing up the table.

So Mansfield's nine point gap I 15th place looks decent for now, and one or two injured players are expected back soon at least.

For now the players need to be seen to give all they have on Sunday, whatever the score, before a blank week allows maximum chance for those in the treatment room to shake off injury and return to the front line.