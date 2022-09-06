LOMAS ON STAGS: In-form Lucas Akins finally starting to win over his critics at last

Akins arrived at the One Call Stadium in January to once again link up ith his former Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough.

But, having left the Brewers as a club legend, he has struggled to gain full acceptance from sections of the Stags support after a chequered first few months.

Akins had injury issues and never really got going last season. He has also suffered massively from his versatility and willingness to play pretty much any position .

Winning Stags fans over - Lucas Akins in action against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But Clough knows Akins inside out and knows what a high quality player he is – and that includes at Championship level.

The player has missed good chances and has seen his first touch let him down, adding fuel to the fi re for his critics.

But you don’t go from being a high quality player to an also-ran just by swapping clubs and now, with full fitness and the chance to play up front in his favoured striker position, he can finally get himself a run of games and show his worth.

In last week’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester City U21s he caused them all sorts of problems playing wide and popped up with a well-taken goal.

Then in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers he tucked away a confident penalty kick and ran Rovers’ defenders ragged as he showed the strength and quality of his hold-up play.

As a defender the last thing you want to be up against is someone of the size and awkwardness of Akins.

All player desperately need a run of games – preferably in the same position – and hopefully Akins can now go on to replicate his Burton hero status with Stags.

George Lapslie is another player who, given a belated chance to start games, has taken it with both hands and is back to his busy, exciting best.