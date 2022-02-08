Away form is now going to be key for Mansfield Town's hopes of promotion glory this season.

After that record-breaking run of eight successive league wins, no one doubts the credentials of Nigel Clough’s squad.

And the January deadline day signings of Matty Longstaff and Jamie Murphy further reinforced what looks to be a great blend of youth and experience.

But Stags’ biggest obstacle will be having to play twice as many of their remaining 18 games away from home as at home.

That’s not to say they do not impress away from home.

But the home form has been superb and, when things have faltered, the huge noise generated by the ever-growing home crowds has lifted the players and got them over the line.

You can look at it two ways. Having several away games called off due to weather and Covid allowed Stags to build up some superb momentum at home which they can carry on.

But at the same time it means if they are going to finish in the top seven – or preferably the top three – they are going to have to do it the hard way.

Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers is followed by games at Newport County and Bradford City – all sides that could still be in the play-off running.

Indeed, after tonight’s Colchester clash, eight of the next 10 games are all away from home which would test any side in any league in the world.

Clough admits that after this tough three-game run things will be much clearer as to how capable they are of keeping pace.

We this week welcome the emergence of the new Proud Stags group that gives a home to any LGBTQ+ Mansfield Town supporters as well as straight supporters happy to make anyone welcome at the One Call Stadium regardless of ethnicity or sexuality.

It was disturbing to see the club again having to take action against online racism from a Stags supporter and, although the vast majority welcomed Proud Stags, there were a tiny minority of very disturbing views that are also being looked into.