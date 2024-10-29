LOMAS ON STAGS: How quickly times have changed for Mansfield Town under Nigel Clough’s charge

Saturday’s thrilling 1-1 home draw with the mighty Birmingham City underlined just how far Mansfield Town have come in a short space of time under boss Nigel Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of 8,583 watched a fantastic tussle between a class side destined for a return to the Championship and a promoted side going well beyond all expectations at this level.

The noise in the second half from the stands was absolutely deafening and the atmosphere electric – real ‘hairs standing up on the back of the neck’ stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than five years ago for the last public home game before the Clough era Stags attracted 3,653 to a Saturday home game with Newport County and were going nowhere under the then manager Graham Coughlan.

Aaron Lewis and Stephen McLaughlin battle for the ball against Birmingham City on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The result left them 13 points from the bottom with 12 games to go and fans disillusioned with their club’s prospects.

Then came Covid and behind closed doors games for just over a season, during which time the wily Clough replaced Coughlin and started sowing the seeds of success he had so superbly cultivated at Burton Albion.

Increasingly near misses with promotion followed until last year when the task was finally achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first thought of everyone then was survival at League One level. But this manager and this incredibly talented squad – being touted by some as the club’s best ever – are giving cause for fans to dream of being involved in a scrap for a place in the Championship.

It’s hard to see past Birmingham and Wrexham for the automatic spots, but the play-offs are wide open and Stags fourth with a quarter of the season already gone. One Call Stadium has transformed into a joyous arena, the booing from the stands has gone, and the fare on the pitch is fantastic to watch.

Those who don’t remember the mid 1970s have never seen anything like this before, though the homegrown early 2000s side with Lawrence/Williamson/Disley/Hassell were a joy to watch.

But the strength of the current squad is frightening with very good players unable to even get into the matchday 16 as injuries clear up.

Let’s savour every minute as seasons like this do not come around too often.