LOMAS ON STAGS: Goal of the Season award is wrapped up already for Mansfield Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But I can pretty much guarantee nothing will top Aaron Lewis’ stunner at Accrington Stanley on Saturday come Mansfield Town’s final reckoning in May next year.

To sidefoot a poor keeper clearance from over 40 yards out on the volley and find the top corner with hundreds of Stags fans behind the goal frozen to the spot and willing it in was a very special moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had that goal been scored in the Premier League or Champions League it would be shown continually on the telly and the player hailed a genius.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn goes close during Mansfield Town's superb 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Sadly for Davis Keillor-Dunn that stunner eclipsed his spectacular first half overhead finish while the other scorer, George Maris, must have been left wondering if he should have tried to backheel his finish in instead of sweeping home such an accurate first time finish from a great move.

Aside of his goal, Lewis was everywhere on the pitch, starting off the move for the second goal with a magnificent ball out to the right, and free from injury looks likely to be a great signing.

Impressive also was young Leicester City loanee centre half Lewis Brunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looks so calm and ambitious on the ball and was only caught out once when he carried it too far and set up a rare Stanley attack that Christy Pym had to make a save from.

H e seemed to be signed as a back-up but on this form will be hard to dislodge.

Incredibly, Saturday was a first league win over Stanley in 15 attempts – Stags' last win over them came way back in March 1961 against the previous incarnation of the club before their demise and rebirth.

Having firmly stamped on that long standing curse, let’s hope for similar results against fellow bogey sides Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could really suggest it is finally going to be Mansfield’s season.

It is also heartening to see the Stags are the only side out of the whole 72 EFL clubs to still be unbeaten in league and cup competition after a sterling first nine games.