LOMAS ON STAGS: Frustration as another good away display at Leyton Orient ends in defeat for Mansfield Town

In the searing London heatwave, Stags did so much to impress and raise hopes for a good season, especially with their current injury problems.

But an early penalty miss and a superb goalkeeping display from the home custodian, Lawrence Vigouroux, proved so frustrating as the O’s sneaked it to establish themselves as leaders after three games with three wins and no goals conceded.

If they are the early benchmark then Mansfield will take much heart from this and know they should have won it, even with key players missing, away from home.

A frustrating afternoon at Leyton Orient for Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Stags got the early break they would have craved after only 12 seconds when they won a penalty straight from the kick-off.

But big keeper Vigouroux was down superbly to his right to stop Stephen McLaughlin’s low kick going inside the post.

He made several fine saves, mostly denying Rhys Oates, as Stags gave it everything in the powerful sunshine.

Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to the opposition keeper and say it was his day.

With Oli Hawkins ruled out, losing Hiram Boateng with a hamstring problem before the break, and new boy Anthony Hartigan still not up to full fitness but battling on for over an hour, it spoke volumes they were in the game right through and definitely deserved at least a point.

Quite how the sides cooked up a game of such intensity and pace in those temperatures is a credit to both clubs.

Two defeats in the first three games is not the start Mansfield wanted. But the displays in those games and the absence of certain players will give heart to everyone and it is a long, hard season ahead.

Clough is now hoping his frustrating early season injury list clears quickly, hopefully most of them being ready for Saturday’s home clash with promoted Stockport County or just afterwards.