LOMAS ON STAGS: Exciting summer ahead as change of guard takes place at Mansfield Town

As the dust settles on a rollercoaster season at the One Call Stadium, an exciting summer looks to be looming.

Mansfield Town have retained their League One status for the first time in 35 years and that will have been more satisfying for the older supporters who have seen more and suffered far more in the intervening years than some of the younger fans who are growing up in a world of expectancy of instant and continual success and growing entitlement.

You have to experience the bad with your club to fully appreciate the good.

Stags have largely been a bottom division side over the years, and so to compete with eight ex-Premier League clubs and produce some of the fantastic results they did at this level this season should be celebrated.

Stags made a great start to their League One return with victory at Barnsley last August. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

After such a marvellous first half to the campaign, no one could have foretold how injuries would bite as hard as the unforgiving nature of the opposition at this level – Stags without 11 key players at one stage.

Rarely has League One looked as strong as it did in the season just finished with budgets that Mansfield could only dream of.

But, despite that harrowing 14-game run without a victory, Stags dug deep and stayed in the division and, having consolidated their promotion, will now look to build on it.

And build they will.

Boss Nigel Clough was right to give most of the side who got them promoted a season earlier the chance to prove themselves at a higher level which most of them did when fit.

There were many experienced players among them and a tight sense of camaraderie from the previous seasons - and he felt that would be vital in staying up.

That proved correct.

But now the club wants to move forward and make more of an impact at this level.

To that end Clough released nine of his squad this week and is looking to replace them with better quality players to push on.

Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn and George Williams have all exited the club.

Perhaps the biggest shame among those is Kilgour, who looked an absolute warrior before his dreadful Achilles injury and was a shadow of his former self on his return.

Hopefully he can use pre-season to get fully fit somewhere else and still get back to something like his best.

The departure of 39-year-old veteran legend Stephen Quinn was a hugely emotional moment at the final home game of the season and you could see what the club meant to him and what he meant to the club.

But the club needs younger, fresher, hungry players now and they will be top of the agenda for Clough in his player search.

More pace needs to be introduced with an improved midfield, reliable goalscorers, defensive cover and a new No.1 goalkeeper.

Striker Lee Gregory is in talks over a new deal to stay while Rhys Oates has his option taken up to remain with the club – both being huge misses with long term injuries last term.

Both could still light up the division next season, but Stags will need much more.

Dom Dywer certainly knows where the net is and the former USA international striker, with a full pre-season behind him and fully fit, could prove a very handy addition.

But, even with Will Evans staying, Stags still need another decent regular goalscorer at this level this summer.

Enjoy the break everyone – let the torment and stress of the past four months ease away and before we know it the fixtures will be out and plans being made to do it all over again.