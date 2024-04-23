LOMAS ON STAGS: Enjoy the moment as glory like this does not come around too often

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I, like many, woke up bleary-eyed with a sore head on Wednesday morning after enjoying the celebrations.

The 2-1 win over Accrington was a fantastic night and something to savour as these moments are rare.

The modern day attitude of ‘I want and expect success today’ is ridiculous.

Stags celebrate on the pitch with fans on Tuesday night. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

We all want it but can’t expect it as every other club wants the same and few can achieve it.

I have been covering the club’s fortunes for 35 years now and this is only my fourth promotion. I have also seen four relegations in that time too.

Indeed, the Stags are now back exactly where I found them when covering my first game under manager George Foster away at Huddersfield Town, who we could be rubbing shoulders with again next season after the Terriers’ journey to the top.

This is a feeling that may not come around again for a long time, though Stags are ambitious to push on as quickly as possible. So enjoy and savour it.

Great news also that the crumbling Bishop Street Stand is finally going to be replaced ready for the season after next.

The ground will finally look complete and ready to welcome even more new fans.

The attendances this season have been fantastic and it’s no wonder with the quality of football being played.

Football is about the destination and promotions and cups.

But the journey takes so long – over nine months – so to see quality football and plenty of goals over that time is hugely important to bringing in and retaining a fan base.

Congratulations to skipper Aden Flint for winning our Chad award and thanks to all the readers who took the time to vote.

Before I go, there is still time to have a pop at the FA and Premier League – and VAR too.

Scrapping FA Cup replays is another disgraceful move by the elite for whom money is their sole motivation.

And, after watching the Everton v Forest and Coventry v Manchester United games on Sunday it really is time to ditch VAR.