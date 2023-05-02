LOMAS ON STAGS: Elliott Hewitt injury sums up season as Mansfield Town play-off hopes hang by a thread

Almost an ever-present this campaign with 47 outings, the only surprise was how long it had taken him for the injury jinx to hunt him down.

But that jinx certainly now looks to have put paid to lingering promotion hopes.

A jaded Stags side, carrying injuries or suffering lack of fitness after injury, limped their way to a narrow defeat by bogey side Harrogate on Saturday in a gruelling third home game in eight days and has left their play-off chase hanging by a thread.

The crutches tell the story as sports editor John Lomas gives Elliot Hewitt his Chad Reader's Mansfield Town Player of the Year award on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Not only do they have to win by three goals at Colchester on Monday but rivals Bradford City and Salford City need to lose too.

It sounds a tall order and probably is.

However, we all know how magical this sport we love can be as well as cruel and few gave Bristol Rovers a chance to win 7-0 on the last day of last season – and look what happened.

I have no doubt whatsoever that, had Stags had even a season of ‘normal’ injuries, they would be in the play-offs and probably top three.

Clough’s recruitment has been good and he has enough talent in there for promotion – no question.

No one should criticise those players who did power on to the end in pain and fatigue against Harrogate.

So it was disappointing to hear the usually superb home fans boo their side off at half-time on Saturday instead of encourage.

I have said before I can’t see any reason to boo a side you want to turn things round and win. It has no lifting effect on players – it just drains.

And in the modern world it seems to be a massively increasing blight on the game.

Those players gave everything and, with a little more encouragement at the break, might just have found a little extra in the tank if they thought the stadium was still behind them.

Thanks to all who took the time to vote for Elliott – he was very grateful.