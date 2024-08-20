LOMAS ON STAGS: Early days but Mansfield Town looking at home at League One level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may be early days as yet, but the first three games suggest Mansfield Town can not only survive but thrive at League One level this season.

No one is making any bold predictions, but Stags have not looked overawed or outclassed in any of their first three games against decent sides from the level.

And with the massive quality of players to come back from injury and a classy loan signing or two there is every reason to feel optimistic.

Stags may not win as many games as they did last season.

Lee Gregory gets a shot away in Saturday's thrilling home draw with Burton Albion. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But if every game is as exciting as Saturday’s home 3-3 clash with Burton Albion, few fans will worry too much as they lap up the entertainment.

It would have been easy for Mansfield to have given too much respect to opposition early this season and paid a price.

Instead they have maintained last season’s front foot approach and it has largely worked a treat.

Saturday’s front pairing of Lee Gregory and Will Evans looks a fantastic combination – the best Stags have had up there for some time – and both found the net on Saturday to further boost their early confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both look strong and hold the ball up well and Evans loves a tackle and chaisng a lost cause, qualities which will endear himself to the Stags faithful even more over the campaign.

Having the usually lethal Davis Keillor-Dunn just behind them is even more mouthwatering, despite his misses on Saturday, and it’s heartening that Barnsley’s interest in signing him seems to have cooled for the moment, though anything could happen in this last week or so of the summer transfer window.

Boss Nigel Clough said he will be relieved when the window shuts a week on Friday, and that is a sentiment shared by supporters who see Keillor-Dunn as a vital component of a side looking to press opponents and score goals.

All the new signings look absolute quality and none of last year’s promotion-winning stars look out of place at this level either.

After recent nightmare seasons Mansfield will hope to see luck even out and enjoy less long term injuries queuing outside the treatment room this season too.