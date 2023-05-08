LOMAS ON STAGS: Cruel finish as Mansfield miss out by one goal on final day

Boss Nigel Clough insisted, despite the setbacks the club had suffered, the race for the play-offs would go right down to the wire.

And it certainly did that with Stags needing only one more goal in the 2-0 win at Colchester United to have achieved top seven against the odds.

They were literally the width of the crossbar away from a semi-final as David Keillor-Dunn rattled the home woodwork, while top scorer Will Swan also hit the sidenetting with a chance he would usually bury.

Mansfield Town fans get behind their side in Monday's win at Colchester United's JobServe Community Stadium. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But we should not overlook the facts that it was a club record 12th away win in a Football League season and Stags also ended up joint top goalscorers with 72 successes. So Clough has much to build on for next season when he again looks likely to be at the helm.

Some fans had called for him to go when his contract ends this summer. But, having been so close in the past two seasons, and with such a good past record at this level, it would make little sense ripping everything up and starting again from scratch.

Clough - and most supporters - know it is unlikely Stags will suffer anything like the injury list they have endured this campaign.

And with three or four choice quality additions over the summer, this squad should be ready for a top three push.

But it won’t be easy. Apart from the three sides who miss out from the play-offs this season there will be big-spending Wrexham with huge Hollywood ambitions on their return to the EFL as well as a mouthwatering return to a big local derby against either Chesterfield or Notts County. MK Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers will also be aiming to bounce straight back up after relegation from League One.

Immediately Clough needs a new quality defender to replace the injured Elliott Hewitt as well as proper cover at left back and maybe another centre half.

Will Swann will also need replacing if Forest want to loan him out higher up the divisions. And will Stephen Quinn and will veterans James Perch play on for another year?