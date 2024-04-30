LOMAS ON STAGS: Boot is on the other foot for once as promoted Mansfield Town see Barrow misery after falling just short

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a feeling that Stags know only too well after two years of falling short in their final game and feeling over nine months of hard work have amounted to nothing.

Barrow had started the day in a play-off place, but knew they had to beat Mansfield to be sure of staying there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Stags were in no mood to down tools, despite already being promoted, and went all out to win the game themselves – a victory that would have clinched them runner-up spot in League Two.

George Maris scores Mansfield Town's club record equalling goal at Barrow on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

By the last 15 minutes it was an end-to-end thriller, like two prizefighters slugging it out, as both sides went for the win in vain.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said at the end, despite a tinge of disappointment at ending up third, the club could not really be disappointed in any way, having achieved their pre-season top three aim.

Meanwhile, Barrow’s players were sat stunned on the pitch like they had lost the FA Cup final, but f or a small club punching well above their weight for a second year in a row, they had done themselves proud and finished above much bigger club slike Brad ford City, Tranmere Rovers, Grimsby Town and Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags went on to enjoy a fantastic day, despite some rain, on Sunday as they toured the town in an open top bus to say thanks to supporters for a season of incredible backing.

And now the hard work begins on, first of all, survival in the league above.

In their Carabao Cup games against Port Vale and Peterborough United last season Mansfield saw the extra quality of League One teams.

But Stags are a footballing side and that division may well suit them better with many of their current squad already having played higher and expecting six or seven quality additions over the summer months .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doubtless, Nigel Clough will put together a side to compete and have ambitions to impress.