LOMAS ON STAGS: A fairytale ending to tough season for Mansfield Town's ‘team man’ Lucas Akins?

The versatile Stags man has been called up for the Grenada squad for this Sunday’s Gold Cup qualifier against Guyana.

So, if selected, he could make his international debut at the ripe old age of 34.

Akins qualifies for Grenada through his parents. This is the second time he has been called into the squad but the first time the games were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Mansfield Town striker Lucas Akins nets at Stockport County amid a powerful last part of the season. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

It would be lovely were he to end the season with a debut and something to smile about, having endured some awful stick from sections of the crowd at Mansfield Town.

In my opinion fans should never boo one of their own players, no matter how bad a game he is having.

We all have bad days at work and no one ever went out there trying to get things wrong and look bad in front of thousands of people.

So to hear some fans boo him as he warmed up to come on as a sub must have been mentally damaging – and he has shown such strength to get past that and turn in some powerful displays in his proper position up front. Don’t forget, when Stags had the best part of a full team injured, he was happy to fill any hole needed – no sulking, no moaning. He was and is a team player.

He may not be the most elegant but none of us would fancy playing against him and nursing the bruises the next day.

It was farewell this week after seven and a half years to Jason Law – another stalwart team man who would play anywhere for the club.

Law started out as a striker but has played in defence and midfield when needed.

Frustratingly he has never carved out a regular spot in all those years but over the last couple of seasons he has shown he does have the talent to play at League Two level. He needed a fresh start somewhere else.

So he has every chance of shining at National League North level in helping Scunthorpe, once of the Championship, take a forward step.