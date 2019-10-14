LOMAS ON MANSFIELD TOWN: Spluttering Stags see season finally burst into life with six goal salvo

Mansfield Town’s spluttering start to the season finally saw the side spark into top gear in Saturday’s 6-1 hammering of hapless Oldham.

Like a car badly in need of a service, despite the shiny, attractive exterior, the Stags had been misfiring and it was clear there was something not right under the bonnet.

It is true one or two components had been missing with injuries and suspensions piling up.

But the promising revving up over the previous three games saw them finally burst into life on Saturday with as thrilling and attractive a performance you could have wished for.

Anyone who missed the game may glance and see Oldham had two players sent off on 37 minutes and conclude that changed the game.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT

But the truth is Stags set off on the front foot as promised and were 2-0 up and firmly in charge when the Latics’ discipline vanished in two reckless tackles inside a split second.

It has been a work in progress and one swallow does not make a summer, but suddenly Mansfield’s players are starting to look confident in expressing themselves and Oldham were lucky not to lose by double figures as Stags chalked up an impressive 29 shots at the visiting goal.

There were so many positives on Saturday aside of the result.

Last season’s success was based on a back three. But Saturday’s 4-4-2 worked an absolute treat, achieving the fifth clean sheet of the campaign and a hatful of goals.

Youngster Kellan Gordon is looking like he will be hard to dislodge from the right and fantastic competition for Hayden White and midfielders Neal Bishop and Otis Khan are finally in top gear.

But it’s up front where the Stags are really shining right now – the department that probably let them down the most last season when so depleted, having to rely on Forest loanee Tyler Walker.

Star summer signing Nicky Maynard was imperious on Saturday with a hat-trick and an assist to close in on top scorer Danny Rose’s seven goal pace marker.

His cool finishing underlined exactly why Stags shelled out big money for his services.

Teenage sensation Jimmy Knowles showed why Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his progress with a confident, exciting 20-minute cameo in which he shot on sight and kept his cool to slot home a penalty kick for his maiden Football League goal.

His and the crowd’s thrilled reactions were possibly the highlight of an afternoon of highlights.

Also, West Ham loanee Dapo Afolayan, so impressive in the first half against Crewe in midweek, scored his first goal for the club, came close to another, and won the penalty, in a thrilling half-hour on the field.

Only big Andy Cook ended the day wanting as the frustrated target man seeks his first goal and something to win over the home supporters.

After the win at Grimsby, this was the first time Mansfield had chalked up back-to-back League Two wins since 6th April when they backed up the win at Exeter with a home victory over Cambridge.

That will lift confidence ahead of a difficult trip to Forest Green on Saturday, the Gloucestershire club only just being knocked off top spot by Saturday’s narrow defeat at rivals Exeter City.

Despite the two wins on the bounce, Mansfield’s poor start to the season is underlined that they have only edged up to 15th place.

But if they can avoid defeat or win at Forest Green, the home game with Salford City on Tuesday – their first ever visit to the One Call Stadium – could see Mansfield start to really close the gap on the top seven and boss John Dempster finally start to enjoy his new job.