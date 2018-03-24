Wrens concede first goal in 467 minutes

Despite not being at their best and conceding for the first time in 467 minutes, Rainworth Miners’ Welfare fought back to defeat Athersley Recreation 2-1 .

Two second-half goals consolidated the Wrens’ sixth place in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Kia Hancock’s effort on goal for the visitors was palmed to safety by Andy Francis.

Hancock again went close in the 26th minute when his driven-shot-cum cross from the left flew across the six-yard boxand narrowly past the far upright.

The striker was not to be denied, however, as Athersley found the breakthrough in the 35th minute on the counter-attack.

Hancock cut in from the right and his fierce shot was helped into the net off Francis’s outstretched leg.

That brought Rainworth to life and after Tomas Poole and Andy Wilson’s neat interchange, Ross Goodwin put Wilson’s cross over.

In the 54th minute they drew level. After a mix-up in the Athersley defence, the ball was cleared into the path of Poole on the edge of the area, who fired into the bottom corner.

Eight minutes later, after a glaring Athersley miss, Matt Sykes beat three defenders down the left before his cross was brilliantly volleyed in by Kyle Jordan to earn the victory.