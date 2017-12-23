Wood race six-points clear at the top

Sherwood Colliery have a six-point lead at the top of the Central Midlands League South Division after a 4-0 defeat of Mickleover RBL.

The Wood opened up a three-goal half-time lead through Dale Gilliatt, Liam Theakstone and Jimmy Adcock with Julian Topliss completing the scoring in the second half.

Matlock Town Reservesdefeated bottom side Teversal Reserves 4-1 for their sixth successive win.

Zak Brunt and Matt Coleman got doubles for the young Gladiators, with Craig Newton replying.

A five-goal blast in 16 minutes put Staveley Reserves out of sight by half-time in their match at Welbeck Lions in the North Division.

Steven Finch netted Welbeck’s solitary reply to leave them second from bottom.