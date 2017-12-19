Wonder goals keep Teversal top of the table

Wonder goals from Jason Gregory and Dave Cockerill earned Teversal three workmanlike points at Gedling Miners Welfare to keep them top of the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

Teversal triumphed 2-1 to leave them a point in front of the chasing pack who are snapping at their heels and also have games in hand. Indeed only seven points separate the top five.

Mid-table Gedling are suffering an injury crisis, with six players still absent, but they provided tough opposition in an entertaining and intriguing encounter, and chances fell at both ends in an even opening.

Teversal made the breakthrough in the 18th minute, though, when a half-cleared corner fell to man-of-the-match Gregory, who took a touch before unleashing a 25-yarder that curled out of the reach of the ‘keeper.

Gedling levelled on 37 with a Christmas cracker of their own as Joe Meakin hit a shot from 30 yards that dipped under the bar. But Teversal responded in kind with the third terrific strike of the afternoon, which also proved to be the winner on the hour mark. Kurt Bamford drilled a free-kick into the area where Cockerill chested the ball down, turned and volleyed a fierce effort that rattled the underside of the bar before smashing into the net.