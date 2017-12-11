Weston’s Selston raring to go after second lay-off

Frustrated Selston boss Craig Weston says his players are looking forward to Saturday’s trip to Graham Street Prims after his side faced a second unexpected week without a game.

Two weeks ago a waterlogged pitch forced their East Midlands Counties League match against Gedling Miners’ Welfare to be postponed.

On Saturday the weather was again the winner as a frozen pitch at Ashby Ivanhoe denied them to the chance to reclaim top place.

It also meant Selston slipped to third after Anstey Nomads moved up to second following a 3-1 win at Gedling Miners’ Welfare — one of four matches to beat the big freeze.

This weekend Weston is hoping his side can finally get into action as they travel to lowly Graham Street Prims.

Selston are just one point off leaders Teversal, who have played one match more.

Anstey Nomads are level on points with Selston, but have a slightly better goal difference.

Weston said: “When you are in decent form you want the games to be coming thick and fast.

“It is frustrating but the game always looked to be doubtful because of the weather forecasts.

“It is one of those things, but we did not waste the time.

“We trained instead and tried to keep everybody ticking over and looking forward to the next game.

“We did have one or two knocks to certain players so it gave us a chance to give them a bit of a rest as well.

“Anstey went above us, but we are still quite well placed.

“We just want to stay in the mix. There is a long way to go yet in the league so if we can keep in with a shout come the run-in we will be happy.

“Normally we finish a season quite strongly, so hopefully that will be the case this time.”

Graham Street Prims have 19 points and are three points outside the relegation zone.

They are 17th with just two home wins all season, but Weston will not be taking them lightly.

Weston added: “I always stress that it is quite easy to get yourself up for the big games, but it is the (so-called) small games that win you the leagues at any level.

“You can’t look at the table and under-estimate teams.

“No game is a given where you just need to turn up to get the three points.

“It doesn’t work like that at any level.

“I will make sure all the players are on their mettle.”