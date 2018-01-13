Welfare respond well to manager’s challenge

A 3-1 win at Liversedge was Rainworth Miners’ Welfare’s response to manager Craig Denton asking his team to up their game after a narrow loss to Penistone Church left him questioning their commitment.

Rainworth took the lead in the 24th minute when a long ball out of defence was well controlled by Kyle Jordan, who beat his man and flicked the ball past the onrushing Sam Dobbs.

Jordan was unlucky not to double the Wrens’ advantage in the 34th minute when his excellent free-kick on the edge of the area beat the despairing dive of Dobbs but struck the inside of the upright.

The home side took advantage of the reprieve to level six minutes before half-time when Joe Walton’s effort went through a crowded penalty area found the far corner.

Early in the second half Ben Townsend pulled off a fine diving save from Walton.

At the other end Jordan twice went close before Rainworth regained the lead in the 71st minute.

Liversedge cleared the ball off the line from a corner only for Matt Sykes to give Dobbs no chance with the follow up.

Seven minutes later Tomas Poole intercepted a ball and fired in from 35 yards to clinch the Northern Counties East League Premier Division points.