Weaver at the double in narrow victory

Blidworth Welfare manager Lewis Saxby admitted “it wasn’t pretty at times” as his side defeated bottom club Teversal Reserves to go seventh in the South Division of the Central Midlands League.

“We could have been more comfortable if we had taken some of the chances,” he added.

A first half Lewis Weaver double wrapped up the points with Tom Savage’s 11th minute strike a consolation for the visitors.

Blidworth capitalised on a second-minute quick break as Weaver raced through on to Tony Edwards’ pass to curl in.

Teversal levelled as Savage fired home from around the penalty spot.

The striker continued to look lively for the visitors throughout the first half, but the combination of Weaver and Edwards struck again in the 37th minute as Blidworth re-took the lead through Weaver’s finish off the post.

Joel Smith fired over from close range for Teversal, while Weaver twice might have completed his hat-trick in the second half.

Brandon Clarke and Steven Mallinder went close to an equaliser for the visitors.