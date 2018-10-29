We’re like Worzel Gummidge, says frustrated Clipstone boss

Frustrated manager Mickey Taylor likened his Clipstone side to Worzel Gummidge after a remarkable 2-2 draw in their latest East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division match at Barrow Town.

Clipstone looked to be cruising to victory, even though they led by just the one goal. But then, in a crazy finale, they had Steve Sowter sent off and conceded two goals to fall behind before they were rescued by a spectacular added-time leveller from Julian Topliss.

Taylor said: “We are just like Worzel Gummidge sometimes. We don’t know which head we are going to have on.

“We were comfortable, probably the most comfortable we have been all season. But then we had a mad ten minutes, and I couldn’t get my head round it.

“To be fair, we showed massive character to come back, and Julian came up with an absolute pearler. Only he could have done that.

“But it’s like a rollercoaster being at this club at the moment. One minute you’re up and the next minute you’re down. It must have been a brilliant match to watch for neutrals.”

Despite all the frustrations, the draw was a respecable result for Clipstone against a Barrow side who are above them in the table after a terrific run of form.

They took the lead in the tenth minute when Connor Nowaczyk pounced on the rebound after James Munson had been denied by the ‘keeper, and from then on, they took control of the game. despite having to reshuffle through injuries to Nowaczyk and Brad Cox late in the first half.

However, Sowter received his second yellow card in the 78th minute, and three minutes later, Barrow equalised with a penalty converted by Anthony Marriott.

A minute after the 90, slack marking allowed Harry Allcock to head the Leicestershire side in front. But with almost the last kick of the game, Brad Wilson was fouled near the edge of the area for a free-kick that Topliss fired home.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP -- Sheppard/ Paling, Vincent (Dando 81), Wilson, Robley, Robinson, Nowaczyk (Jones 30), Cox (Spencer 41), Munson, Topliss, Sowter. Subs not used: Tighe, Smith S.