Undeserved first defeat of new year for Town

Ollerton Town slipped to a somewhat undeserved 1-0 defeat against a persistent Rossington, despite a fairly impressive performance.

Dave Winter’s men dominated periods of the NCEL Division One game but weren’t able to convert their chances before a late goal ended Ollerton’s unbeaten start to 2018.

Ollerton had the first chance as Sean Dickinson’s ball in behind the Rossington defence found the overlapping Brandon Shaw, who cut inside but saw his close range effort well saved.

Ollerton continued to press with Gav King central to their good play throughout the opening half.

King created space on the edge of the box before seeing his shot cannon of the bar.

A second effort in a one-on-one situation was blocked.

In the second half Rossington’s Danny Bulman saw his low effort well stopped by onrushing Ollerton keeper Ryan Brooks.

At the other end Dickinson volleyed wide from inside the box before substitute Mark Carter’s header from King’s chipped ball was saved,

Ben Bowring cleared off the line for Ollerton to keep the game at 0-0 in a more even second half.

Four minutes from time Rossington broke the deadlock after a decisive counter-attack as Curtis Mann cut inside and calmly slotting past Brooks.