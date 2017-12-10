Top place reward for beating the weather

Sherwood Colliery were praised for getting their Central Midlands League South Division match on — and were rewarded as they went top after a 3-0 home win over Swanwick Pentrich Road.

Sherwood led at half-time with a Shaun Smith goal after 16 minutes and got two more in the second half, Smith scoring again and Julian Topliss also finding the net.

The new management at South Normanton got off to the best possible start as the visitors hit Keyworth United for six at Platt Lane. Luke Crosby scored a hat-trick, there were two for Kevin Hemagou and Sam Sims got the other.

There was just one match in Division One, where Swanwick lost 4-2 to Sherwood Colliery Reserves.

Jack Warner (2), Danny Barke and Adam Bishop got Sherwood’s goals.