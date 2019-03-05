Title-chasing Selston’s lead is cut after rare bad day

A red card and two dropped points added up to a rare disappointing day for Selston in their pursuit of the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division title.

Kyle Hempshall was sent off as early as the 26th minute of the 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Graham Street Prims when he got involved in a shoving match.

Prims also saw red deep into added time when Lewis Tooley was dismissed, but it came too late to have any influence on the outcome, and Selston’s lead at the top of the table was duly cut to just one point, although they do have a game in hand on second-placed Newark Flowserve.

In front of a crowd of 114, the Parishioners began on the back foot and fell behind in the 13th minute when giving the ball away sloppily in midfield and allowing Matt Harris to supply a superb finish from 16 yards.

Selston’s equaliser came just before the sending-off as Rhys Dolan blasted home a shot from fully 30 yards.

Despite being down to ten, Selston still looked dangerous in the second half with Ben Moore spurning a chance and new signing Joe Butler beind denied what looked a clear penalty.

Prims threatened on the break and forced home goalkeeper Alfie Smith-Eccles into an excellent save.