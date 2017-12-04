Three goals in as many minutes during away win

Ollerton Town did the double over Worsborough Bridge after a crazy spell of three goals in as many minutes during their 4-2 away victory.

Town almost took an early lead as Gav King was played through by Ash Shannon, but he couldn’t find a finish on his weaker left side.

Ollerton looked the better team on the ball in the opening half, but Worsbrough almost took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Brooks parried Ben Severn’s shot.

Shannon and King linked up again as the winger curled in a perfect cross for the front man, who placed his finish narrowly wide.

A spell of Ollerton pressure late in the first half provided the opening goal. A low through ball from Lewis Bingham found King, who beat the offside trap and side-footed past Josh Diggles.

The home side levelled when Brooks tipped an effort on to the bar and Dungworth slotted home.

Relentless pressure by Ollerton paid off with 10 minutes to go as Shannon fired into the roof of the net.

Dungworth equalised again immediately but straight from the restart Josh Bowkett made it 3-2.

Ollerton sealed victory in the 88th minute when a good ball down the right from Bowkett found Sean Dickinson, who cut inside on to his left foot to slot past Diggles.