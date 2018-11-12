Theakstone goal keeps Sherwood Colliery on heels of leaders

A goal midway through the first half by Liam Theakstone was enough to give title-chasding Sherwood Colliery their third win on the spin in the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

The 1-0 success at Gedling Miners Welfare, who have now failed to win in eight league games, also kept Sherwood four points behind leaders Selston with a game in hand.

The Mansfield Woodhouse outfit dominated the first half from the off, creating early chances for Theakstone, who saw a shot excellently blocked and then a drive brilliantly saved.

The breakthrough came when Gedling full-back Ross McCaughey slipped in trying to deal with a pass by Jimmy Adcock, enabling Theakstone to latch on to the loose ball and drill home.

It should have been 2-0 as the opening period drew to a close, only for an unmarked Lewis Weaver to spoon a chance off target, with the goal gaping, after a delightful cross from Ricky Starbuck.

In the second half, the game was more about Sherwood defending and relying on the counter attack. But they did it tremendously and almost scored again late on when a wonderful save from Gedling goalkeeper Lance Walker denied Gareth Curtis his 14th goal of the season.

This Saturday, Sherwood have a tricky away fixture against fifth-placed Eastwood Community.

SHERWOOD LINE-UP -- Kerry/ Homer, Starbuck, Shaw, Gilliatt (Warner 75), Robson, York (Ingram 62), Adcock, Theakstone, Curtis, Weaver (Clarke 62). Sub not used: Gregory.