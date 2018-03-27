Teversal shrug off points-deduction blow in title race

Determined Teversal shrugged off an unexpected blow to their title prospects in the East Midlands Counties League by bouncing back to winning ways.

The Tevie Boys have been told that they will be deducted six points because Blaby and Whetstone Athletic, whom they did the double over, have resigned from the league, meaning all results against them will be expunged.

However, they still knuckled down in their latest match at West Bridgford, triumphing 4-2 to keep up the pressure on their main rivals for the Premier Division champions’ crown.

After an early save by goalkeeper Josh Turton, Teversal took the lead in the 23rd minute. A well-weighted pass pierced the high line of the Bridgford defence, allowing Danny Fletcher to race clear, round onrushing ‘keeper Danny Rigley and slot home.

Eight minutes later, it was 2-0 as man-of-the-match Dave Cockerill received a ball from Kurt Bamford and turned to fire across goal and out of the reach of Rigley’s dive.

Bridgford’s prospects were hit by two key injuries, including one for influential captain Will Heath, but they did halve the deficit three minutes into the second half when Josh Kwadu pulled back a low cross for Tomi Jayeola to hammer home.

Teversal took the wind out of the hosts’ sails by restoring their two-goal cushion on 67 when Matty Wilkinson chested a ball down on the edge of the box and volleyed into the top corner.

But credit to Bridgford, who refused to crumble and pulled it back to 3-2 with 12 minutes to go as Kwadu waltzed through the backline to smash low into the net.

The visitors remained calm and finally sealed the points in the 86th minute when Wilkinson’s second attempt was blocked and substitute Josh Radford netted the rebound to provide a scoreline that was more of a true reflection on the game.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Turton/ Pride, Taylor, Griffiths, Sargent (Watson 73), Bamford, Cox, Fletcher (McCann 84), Cockerill (Radford 72), Wilkinson. Subs not used: Short, Charlesworth.