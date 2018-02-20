Teversal back on title trail after county cup exit

Top-of-the-table Teversal bounced back from their Notts FA Senior County Cup disappointment in midweek with a victorious return to the title trail.

Teversal were beaten 3-1 by tournament favourites Basford United in the county cup, but remain in pole position for the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division crown after beating Stapenhill 2-1.

They showed a lot of character to dominate a physical, but fair, Staffordshire outfit, who are just below halfway in the table, and they were unlucky not to score in the 15th minute when Matt Wilkinson lifted a shot over the advancing ‘keeper, but on to a post.

That ‘keeper, Ryan Larkin, then made an excellent save to deny Danny Fletcher, and it looked like developing into a frustrating afternoon for Teversal as half-time arrived with the scresheet still blank.

However, their persistence was finally rewarded in the 52nd minute when man-of-the-match Kurt Bamford’s corner found Sam Lavelle, and after Larkin had tipped his header on to the underside of the bar, captain Khyle Sargent bundled home the rebound.

Two minutes later, it was 2-0 as Luke Fisher headed home from another Bamford flagkick and although Stapenhill pulled one back on 84 with a Jamie Disney penalty, Teversal held on comfortably.