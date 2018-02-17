Ten-men Wrens hang on, despite loss of keeper

Battling Rainworth Welfare bounced back from a 4-0 capitulation to Handsworth Parramore the previous Tuesday by sharing four goals in a remarkable match against Garforth Town.

The Wrens lost keeper Ben Towsend after just 18 minutes, meaning key defender Max Pemberton had to go in goal.

By then then score was already 2-2.

Worse was to follow for Rainworth when they were reduced to ten men in the 63rd minute, after Steve Wankiewicz was dismissed for a professional foul, but the Wrens hung on.

In a thrilling start, the Wrens trailed in the second minute, fought back to lead eight minutes later only for visitors Garforth to level by the 18th minute, a goal that saw Townsend carried off after sustaining a serious injury diving at the feet of an onrushing forward.

Mark Simpson beat the offside trap to give Garforth the lead, but Rainworth regrouped and Ross Goodwin headed in Pemberton’s cross. Two minutes later Goodwin headed in again, this time from Jack Waddle’s through ball.

The Garforth equaliser came after Townsend was injured while diving bravely at a forward’s feet, the ball reaching Dan Coupland to tap into an empty net.

Stand-in keeper Pemberton then did well to block Callum Ward’s effort.