Striker Tyler Walker praises Mansfield Town work ethic after big win at Exeter City

Marksman Tyler Walker said he hopes his goals can help fire Mansfield Town to promotion.

Walker scored twice as the Stags maintained their promotion hopes with a terrific 4-1 victory at top-seven rivals Exeter City.

Walker took his tally to 23 goals for the season - after CJ Hamilton had struck twice - to keep the Stags in fourth place.

First he struck a fine long-range effort and then converted a penalty.

“I came here to help the lads score goals and luckily enough I have done that,” he said.

“There are six games left and hopefully with the opportunities we are creating I can get some more.

“I just want to get as many as I can and hopefully achieve promotion.”

Walker, on loan from Nottingham Forest, praised the work and team ethic of the Stags as they claimed a vital away win.

“I thought we were fantastic. To a man it was one of our best games this season,” he continued.

“Everyone ran for each other. It was a hot day, and I just thought it was a great team performance.

“CJ played a big part with his pace in-behind. It had them running scared, and it really helped.

“Towards the later stages of the second half it opened up because they were dropping and that helped the team.”

Talking about his first, the frontman added: “I got it on the edge of the box and luckily enough it went in. I thought it was going to hit the post, to be fair, but it had enough curl on it to creep in.

“You have to wait until it hits the back of the net, though. Like I say, I thought it would hit the post all the way but I’m just happy we got the three points.”

Describing his penalty, which made it 4-1, Walker said: “It’s one of those things as a striker. It’s 12 yards out and you have to back yourself.

“I enjoy it (the pressure of taking penalties) and I want to score, so I enjoy having that responsibility on my shoulders.

“You (have to) choose what you’re going to do and don’t change your mind.”