Sponsorship deal celebrates centenary

Teversal Football Club is marking its centenary year by announcing a sponsorship deal with a local timber company.

SR Timber, a supplier of roofing batten used in the construction of roofs on new and refurbished houses, is supporting the club, which is close to its Huthwaite HQ.

The Carnarvon Street ground will be renamed the SR Timber Arena, which is also sponsoring the club’s shirts.

The company’s trading director, Shaun Revill, and operations manager, Steve Hill, joined club chairman Peter Cockerill to unveil new signage at the club. Cockerill said that he was delighted a business with strong roots in the area was keen to support the local club.

The club is also celebrating its centenary with a fun day, including a five-a-side tournament and a firework display, on Sunday.