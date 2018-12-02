Sixth successive loss for depleted Cobras deserved

Boss Micky Taylor was full of praise for his Clipstone players, despite a sixth successive defeat.

A depleted Cobras line-up battled hard in the 4-1 East Midlands Counties League defeat at Clifton All Whites — and had three efforts cleared off the line.

“It could have been 5-5,” said Taylor. “We had a lot missing through injuries and work commitments and were down to the bare bones, so massive credit to the lads who turned up and gave me 100% and workled hard.

“It is hard to work out how we scored only one goal. Mark (Carter) was unlucky with two cleared off the line. On any other day they would have gone in and it would have been a different game.”

Clipstone were trailing 3-0 when striker Sheldon McDonald netted in the 75th minute with his first Cobras goal in only his second appearance.

Taylor added: “He has put in a good performance in both games and worked hard.”

Taylor also praised his other recent signing, centre half Ben Cashmore, while Kane Ward made his Cobras debut.

Ben Cox was dismissed for a high tackle 12 minutes from time, but the manager said there were worse tackles in the match that did not receive a yellow card.

Taylor added: “Hopefully we can get a few of the experienced lads back and can turn things around. If we can get one win they will keep coming.”