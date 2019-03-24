Sherwood Colliery on course for FA Cup milestone

Sherwood Colliery kept up their pursuit of Selston and Newark Flowserve at the top of the East Midlands Counties League with three more points following a 2-0 home win over fourth-placed Barrow Town.

With only seven games remaining of Sherwood’s inaugural season in the competition, third place and entry into next season’s FA Cup are all but assured.

The Wood started the brighter and almost took an immediate lead when Lewis Weaver caused confusion.

The opening goal was not far away, however. In the seventh minute Jamie York was given time and space on the edge of the penalty area to pick out Weaver on the left, and his cross was tapped in at the far post by Tim Gregory.

The goal prompted an opening half of domination by The Wood with chances being created and not taken.

Gareth Curtis and Lewis Weaver both went close to adding to the lead, while Sam Dockwray rattled the Barrow bar with a 20-yard half-volley as Barrow looked to reach half-time only one goal down.

Gareth Curtis thwarted those ambitions, timing his run superbly to beat the offside trap and finish superbly from 15 yards.

The second half was a more even contest with The Wood content to play more on the counter attack.

Despite the visitors enjoying some possession, they rarely threatened Josh Turton in the home goal and with Ewan Robson and the superb leadership of skipper Jobe Shaw at the heart of the Sherwood back four, the clean sheet was never in doubt.

It was Sherwood threatening further goals with Curtis and Weaver a constant threat. Liam Theakstone had the best chance, breaking free only to be pulled back as he looked likely to score.