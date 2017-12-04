Sargent marches Teversal to summit

Khyle Sargent hit a 90th-minute winner to take Teversal to the top of the East Midlands Counties League at the expense of local rivals Selston.

It was part of a remarkable final 11 minutes as the leaders defeated Dunkirk 4-3 in a flurry of late goals.

First-half strikes by David Cockerill and Joshua Radford put the home side in control and when Dunkirk scored in the 79th minute, Phillip Griffiths immediately restored Teversal’s two-goal advantage. Within three minutes, however, Dunkirk were level.

The previous Wednesday Selston went top with a 3-1 win over Bleby. Grant Hackett, Sean Gregory and Dominic Airey netted.