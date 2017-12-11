Reds will tread new ground in county cup

Alfreton Town have been handed an away draw in the next round of the Derbyshire Senior Cup competition.

After last Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over holders Matlock Town at the Impact Arena, the Reds will travel to New Mills AFC in the quarter-finals of the county contest — their first match at New Mills.

New Mills edged past Tideswell United on Tuesday 2-1 to set up the last-four tie, which is scheduled to be played around 7th January.

The Reds’ win over Matlock was their first home success in three months and their first clean sheet since August.

The winning goal came from Andre Johnson goal after 62 minutes as he was credited with chesting in a Marcus Marshall corner.