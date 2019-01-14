Promotion chasers cruise past worried AFC Mansfield

AFC Mansfield’s worries near the foot of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division East intensified with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Brighouse Town.

Well-drilled and clinical Brighouse cruised home thanks to goals from Aaron Martin, Tom Haigh and Adam Jones that left The Bulls in 17th position in the table.

It took only ten minutes for the hosts’ top scorer Martin to bag his 17th goal of the season as he cut inside to fire low into the bottom corner at goalkeeper Jason White’s near post.

The advantage was doubled on 24 when Haigh expertly volleyed home after a clearance had ricocheted perfectly into his path, and then only fine stops by White, to deny Haigh and Gabriel Johnson, prevented Brighouse taking complete control. The outcome was sealed when Jones tapped home from close range after a corner.

AFC have the chance to bounce back this Saturday when they welcome fellow strugglers Wisbech Town in a huge relegation clash.