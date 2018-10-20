No complaints in defeat from AFC Mansfield boss Funk

AFC Mansfield boss Rudy Funk had few complaints after his side suffered a third home defeat of the season at the hands of Brighouse Town in the Northern Premier League East Division.

“Well done to Brighouse,” Funk said after the 1-0 loss. “I loved the way they approached the game, and I loved their game plan.

“They held the ball up and brought people into play. That’s exactly what we didn’t do and we got punished for it.

“We ar suffering because we can’t express ourselves in the final third.”

Assistant manager Mark Ward expressed his frustration about how close the games have been when the Bulls have not won.

“I’ve not really seen anybody this season and thought ‘wow’. We’ve competed in every game up until today.

“It’s probably the first time that we’ve lost a battle and rightly lost a game.”

The visitors went close in the second minute when Jack Normanton’s cross was dealt with poorly but Ousman Cham hit the bar.

Brighouse, more dominant in the first half, broke the deadlock when James Hurtley volleyed home a well-taken corner in the 33rd minute.

Lynton Karkach’s long-range curling free-kick was inches over before half-time.

In the second half, Cameron Dear went close to a late leveller from a 25-yard free-kick.

AFC MANSFIELD XI: White, Marsden, Dudley, Buxton, Broadhead, Annable, Dear, Ghaichem, Guest, B. Wells, Karkach (Lindley 70’)

Subs: Lindley, Daniels, Wall, Peace-McDonald, Burton.