No complaints from Bulls boss after draw

Manager Rudy Funk said AFC Mansfield’s 2-2 FA Trophy draw at home to Pickering Town was a fair result.

The Bulls were twice quickly pegged back as a Ryan Blott penalty for the visitors forced a second qualifying round replay.

“It wasn’t a pretty contest,” said Funk.

“The pitch was quite heavy, so I don’t think either side could have done more.”

Assistant manager Mark Ward thought a lack of continuity was responsible for AFC’s struggle to kill the game off when they were in front.

“We never really got a grip on the game,” he said. “We didn’t apply enough pressure to kill the game off.

“Both teams had chances and it was end-to-end, so it was a good one for the neutral.

“We have so much quality, but at times we just need that focus and that game management, and to listen and learn from those situations where we are conceding goals.

“We need to get a grip on the game as a whole.”

Masn of the match Jordan Annable put the Bulls ahead when he pounced on Charlie Andrew’s spillage of a 33rd minute free-kick, but Josh Greening levelled a minute later when he cut into the area and slotted past Tom Crosby.

Jack Broadhead restored the Bulls’ lead when he headed home a well-worked 68th minute corner, but when Greening was brought down five minutes later Blott converted the spot-kick.