New manager is named at Blidworth

Former Mansfield Town midfielder Scott Rogers has been appointed the new manager at Blidworth Welfare.

Rogers, whose playing career at the Stags was cut short by injury, tweeted: “Great opportunity at a top club.

“Loads of work to do but can’t wait to get going.”

Rogers has had managerial experience at the likes of Heanor Town, Pinxton and Sherwood Colliery Reserves.

He will be in charge for the first time on Saturday when Blidworth travel to Shepshed Dynamo in the second round of the FA Vase.

Blidworth are currently seventh in the South Division of the Central Midlands League with four wins from their six matches.

Rogers succeeds Lewis Saxby and Dan Machin at the Welfare Ground after they left the previous week to take over the reins at neighbouring Rainworth Miners’ Welfare.