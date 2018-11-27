New kit delight for walking footballers

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club have received a new kit from Anglian Home Improvements as part of its Support for Sport campaign.

The company wanted to put the spotlight on those who play sport at a grassroots level.

Mansfield Senior Reds, who train at Mansfield Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday mornings, comprises men aged 55 and over, with the oldest member turning 80 in 2019.

The club recently won the Lorus, Copa Espanola over 65s tournament in Salou, Spain.

Peter Mitchell, club secretary, said: “We are all so thankful to Anglian for this generous donation. It was a complete surprise.”

Rachael Munby, of Anglian added: “We are delighted so many teams across the country got behind Support for Sport 2018.”