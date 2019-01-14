Managers quit Shirebrook after failing to beat bottom team Bolsover

Joint managers Alan and Lee Widdowson have stepped down after Shirebrook Town failed to beat bottom-of-the-table FC Bolsover in their latest Northern Counties East League, First Division match.

An injury-time equaliser meant Shirebrook had to be content with a 2-2 draw, and after blasting the players for their display, the Widdowsons resigned.

They have been replaced by Gary Bryant, who steps up from the reserves and will be assisted by Carl Plastow.

In changes behind the scenes, Kev Meredith is the club’s new chairman, replacing Aimee Radford, who becomes secretary, while Dave Spencer has been relieved of his duties as community and fundraising manager.

Bryant says he wants to “put Shirebrook back on the football map”. But on the evidence of the Bolsover match, he has a lot of work to do.

The hosts, who had lost 19 of their previous 24 league games, started the brightest and after being denied by saves from goalkeeper Levi Owen, they took the lead in the 38th minute with a looping header by Jack Warwick from a long throw.

Shirebrook levelled on 52 when Brad Swain headed in from a tight angle from a left-wing cross to the back post. And they were in front 15 minutes later when a shot from the edge of the box by veteran defender Chris Timons was deflected in.

However, plucky Bolsover threw everything at the visitors for the rest of the match and were rewarded four minutes into added time when a header from Cameron Hough was adjudged by the referee to have gone over the line.

SHIREBROOK LINE-UP -- Owen/ Swain, Widdowson C., Wilson, Timons, Cheeseman, Simpson B. (Fisher), Holmes, Simpson G., Dockwray, Widdowson T. (Bailey). Subs not used: Martin, Clarke, Brewin.