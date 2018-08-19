Manager reflects on Clipstone’s fine week

Delighted Clipstone manager Micky Taylor celebrated the Cobras’ first league win since March 2017 and progress in the FA Cup after a remarkable five days for the club.

Captain Jason Gregory hit the injury-time winner at Teversal in the East Midlands Counties League (see report below) after Clipstone had fought back from 3-0 down to beat Barton in the FA Cup five days earlier.

Taylor described the landmark league win as a fantastic result for the football club.

He said: “He (Gregory) is captain because he is a leader. The respect the players have got for him is second to none.

“It was a tight game. The first half was awful, horrible to watch, but I thought in the second half we were the better side and created maybe six good opportunities — and then scored with a fluke with virtually the last kick.

“I just told the lads at half-time to turn at every opportunity as they (Teversal) were not the quickest at the back — and it worked.”

On Saturday Clipstone travel to Anstey Nomads in the FA Cup. Taylor said: “We have got a good chance of progressing.”