Late goals were little consolation for Welfare

Despite attempting a late comeback, Blidworth Welfare went down to a 5-2 Central Midlands League South Division defeat to Swanwick Pentrich Road at the Welfare Ground.

Goals from Josh Brentnall and Aidy Harris were just consolations as a hat-trick by Henry Brooks and two strikes from Guy Wilding put the visitors into a comfortable lead as they moved level with Blidworth on 19 points in mid-table.

It took 17 minutes before either side had a good opportunity, but Swanwick’s Shane Buckerfield ballooned his first-time shot over after receiving a back heel from Olly Cox in the box.

A minute later, Swanwick took the lead through young forward Brooks.

Strike partner Guy Wilding played the ball into the box and Brooks held off his marker before turning inside and firing into the bottom corner.

Aidy Harris’s free-kick beat the wall at the other end, but curved into the hands of keeper Adam Jablonski.

Things got worse for the home side just before the half-hour when a defensive mix-up from a ball headed back towards keeper Josh Hollis wasn’t fully smothered and Wilding reacted quickly to knock in.

In the 39th minute James Sesin crossed to the unmarked Brooks on the penalty spot, who made it 3-0.

Blidworth’s Lewis Weaver used his pace to beat the offside trap as he ran on to a bouncing ball outside the Swanwick box, but blasted over.

Blidworth boss Lewis Saxby would have been hoping for an immediate response in the second half, but within seven minutes Wilding buried the ball underneath Hollis for his second after connecting with a knock-down from Richard Wall at a corner.

Brooks completed his hat-trick just after the hour, beating the offside line to run on to a through-ball and lobbing Hollis.

Blidworth continued to fight and were rewarded for their hard work in the 72nd minute.

A cross from the right by substitute Triston Burrell was met by Harris’s bullet header under the bar.

There was further consolation for the home supporters as Blidworth got another goal with the last chance of the game.

The ball appeared to ping around a crowded penalty area before Brentnall’s finish through a sea of bodies was deflected in.