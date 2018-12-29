Late goals rescue point for 10 men

Rainworth Welfare played with 10 men for 72 minutes, but battled hard to share six goals and the East Midlands Counties League points with Borrowash Victoria.

Rainworth felt the red card shown to Liam Jepson for a tackle on Dan Matkin was harsh.

But despite the setback the Wrens went close — Josh Asuman fired just wide of the upright and Joe Toon hit the upright.

When that chance was cleared Josh Matkin struck for the visitors on a counter-attack.

Will Spray headed an equaliser from a 42nd minute corner.

After Rainworth had a goal disallowed for offside at the start of the second period, Borrowash quickly capitalised on a counter-attack and Charlie Goodwin restored their lead in the 47th minute.

In the 76th minute Rainworth went 3-1 down when an Andy Francis block hit substitute Ben Copestake and cannoned in.

But the home side’s never-say-die attitude was rewarded. Asuman bundled home a Nick Fry cross in the 82nd minute and then in injury time, with Rainworth reduced to nine men because of an injury, Ethan Wiesztort lobbed in.