Late goals condemn Rainworth to defeat in promotion clash

Goals by substitutes in the last 15 minutes condemned Rainworth Minwre Welfare to a 2-0 defeat at home to one of their main rivals for promotion, Maltby Main.

Having beaten Maltby 3-2 at Muglet Lane earlier in the season, Rainworth were hoping to complete a double that would have drawn them level on points with the fourth-placed side.

But in an even, hard-fought contest, they were hit by a late double blow that left them seventh in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League, Premier Division table.

In front of a crowd of 71 at Kirklington Road, Maltby broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when substitute Sam Foster ran on to an excellent through-ball, kept his compsure and flicked the ball over advancing goalkeeper Ben Townsend into an empty net.

Rainworth responded by sending on their final substitutions, sending on Alex Nightingale and Luke Walker for Tomas Poole and Matt Sykes, and they threw everything at the visitors.

But Maltby held out until sealing the points in the final minute when capitalising on a wayward free-kick. They broke quickly and when sub Ryan Carroll outpaced the defence, he gave Townsend no chance.

The match had opened weth Max Pemberton putting an effort just wide from Sykes’s corner. But Maltby hit back strongly, forcing Townsend into a point-blank save to deny Bradley Kilner and then almost scoring when Cameron Rigby’s effort flew inches wide.

The visitors went close again as Danny Patterson’s drive went wide, but it was end-to-end stuff and Rainworth had their moments too. Kyle Jordan twice went close with a shot straight at ‘keeper Josh Lill and then a deft lob that landed on top of the net. Lill also tipped Poole’s long-range effort round an upright before Poole drove just over.

Rainworth opened the second half with two more fine chances as Richard Adams headed wide from Jack Waddle’s free-kick and Sykes was only just off target after being closed down and forced wide by Lill.

Back came Maltby, though, and Poole did well to head off the line from a corner before Townsend pulled off another terrific stop to prevent Josh Nodder opening the scoring.

RAINWORTH LINE-UP -- Townsend/ Booth, Ludlam, Goodwin, Adams, Pemberton, Dawes (Modest), Waddle, Poole (Nightingale), Jordan, Sykes (Walker). Subs not used: Knowles, Bennett.