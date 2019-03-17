Late drama as Tim Gregory hits 96th minute equaliser for Sherwood Colliery

The big clash at the top of the East Midlands Counties League ended honours even after a dramatic finish.

Sherwood Colliery returned from second-placed Newark Flowserve with a fully-deserved point thanks to a 96th minute equaliser from substitute Tim Gregory.

Flowserve looked to have clinched victory when Tom Potts struck with a superb 30-yard free-kick in added-on time.

But The Wood re-grouped and forced a corner following a rapid attack. Jamie York’s corner was kept alive and, as Josh Turton caused confusion, the ball fell to Gregory to level with a low drive.

The draw at a windswept Lowfields ground in Newark meant The Wood remained in third place — still five points adrift of Flowserve but with a game in hand, and a further three points behind title favourites Selston.

The game was marred by gale force winds and a very tricky surface that did little to help passing football.

Backed by the wind, The Wood had the better chances in the opening 45 minutes. Gareth Curtis saw a 25-yard drive tipped around the post and from the resulting corner he headed over.

Both sides had players dismissed for second yellow cards — Charlie Taylor, of Sherwood, and Jamie Lloyd in the 53rd and 56th minutes respectively.

The Wood threatened on the counter attack in the second period. Nathan Clarke linked well with the excellent York to release Lewis Weaver but the chance went as Weaver over hit the ball.