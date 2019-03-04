King’s 29th goal of season not enough for Ollerton

Hotshot Gav King’s 29th goal of the season was not enough as Ollerton Town threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with fellow strugglers Armthorpe Welfare.

It was the second successive week the bottom-six sides had shared the spoils in the Northern Counties East League’s First Division.

But whereas Ollerton were relieved the previous week after spending the last half-hour with ten men, this time they were frustrated after King and Liam Cooper had apparently put them in the driving seat inside the first 15 minutes.

The division’s top scorer drilled a low shot into the bottom corner before defender Cooper hit a first-time volley from 20 yards for a rare goal.

Armthorpe were shellchocked, but pulled one back in the 33rd minute when Luke Williams was given too much room inside the area and lifted the ball over ‘keeper Simon Haynes.

They were level just before the hour when experienced striker Liam Radford sent Haynes the wrong way from the penalty spot after being brought down.

A draw was a fair result, but Ollerton went close to winning it when an attempted cross from Tom Moody beat the ‘keeper and cannoned off the bar.